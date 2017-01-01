- Calories per serving 306
- Fat per serving 5.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 18g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 1mg
Grasshopper
Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Grated bittersweet chocolate adorns the rims of glasses filled with the after-dinner Grasshopper cocktail that's made with vanilla-infused vodka.
With rich flavors such as chocolate and vanilla, this cocktail could be a leaner substitute for dessert.
How to Make It
Using a superfine grater, grate bittersweet chocolate onto a saucer. Use a finger to rub 1/3 teaspoon corn syrup around rims of each of 6 glasses. Roll each rim in the grated chocolate and set aside. Pour crème de menthe, white-chocolate liqueur, and vanilla-infused vodka into a shaker filled with ice. Shake until well blended. Strain into glasses (be careful not to splash off the chocolate rims). Serve each cocktail with a sprig of mint.