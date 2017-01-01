- Calories per serving 380
- Fat per serving 18.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 7.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 8.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Protein per serving 27g
- Carbohydrate per serving 18g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 98mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 646mg
- Calcium per serving 230mg
Meatballs in White Wine Sauce with Rustic Bread
Meatballs in White Wine Sauce with Rustic Bread gives new life to an ingredient staple--lean ground beef. These meatballs are pumped with flavor with the addtion of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, ricotta cheese, and sundried tomatoes--and then simmered in white wine.
David Rocco, host of the Cooking Channel’s David Rocco’s Dolce Vita and author of Made in Italy, created this recipe.
How to Make It
Combine ground beef, ricotta cheese, egg, finely chopped sundried tomatoes, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Mix well with hands. Roll mixture into shape of golf balls, wetting hands if necessary; flatten slightly. Lightly dredge meatballs in flour; shake off excess. In large frying pan, heat olive oil over high heat. Add halved sundried tomatoes; stir 1 minute. Add meatballs; fry until golden (3–4 minutes per side). When flipping meatballs over, add garlic; cook 1 minute. Add wine; bring to boil. Reduce to simmer; cook until sauce is thickened (5–7 minutes). To serve, place 4 meatballs in a bowl with sauce and 1 baguette slice.