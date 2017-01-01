- Calories per serving 416
- Fat per serving 11.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrate per serving 61g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 41mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 624mg
- Calcium per serving 79mg
Mexican Not-Fried Rice
No oil is used in our version of Mexican rice. Piled high with fresh ingredients, including equal amounts of brown and white rice, you won't miss the "fried" part in Mexican Not-Fried Rice.
Tiffani Faison, the chef and owner of Sweet Cheeks, in Boston, and runner-up on the first season of Top Chef, created this recipe.
How to Make It
Cook ground beef in nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until browned. Drain on paper towels. While still warm, mix in large bowl with cumin and chili powder. Toss with brown and white rice, romaine lettuce, cabbage, 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro, salt, and pepper. Divide among 4 plates; top each with 2 tablespoons diced avocado, 2 tablespoons pico de gallo, 1 tablespoon low-fat sour cream, 1 tablespoon chopped scallions, 1 tablespoon cilantro, 3 slices pickled jalapeño, and 1 crushed tortilla chip.