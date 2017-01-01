Mexican Not-Fried Rice

Photo: Kate Sears; Stylist: Amy Wilson
Yield
Serves 4 (serving size: 1 1/2 cups rice mixture plus toppings)
Tiffani Faison
March 2016

No oil is used in our version of Mexican rice. Piled high with fresh ingredients, including equal amounts of brown and white rice, you won't miss the "fried" part in Mexican Not-Fried Rice.

Tiffani Faison, the chef and owner of Sweet Cheeks, in Boston, and runner-up on the first season of Top Chef, created this recipe.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound 90% lean ground beef
  • 2 teaspoons cumin
  • 2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 2 cups cooked brown rice
  • 2 cups cooked white rice
  • 2 cups chopped romaine lettuce
  • 1 cup thinly sliced green cabbage
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 8 tablespoons diced avocado
  • 8 tablespoons pico de gallo
  • 4 tablespoons low-fat sour cream
  • 4 tablespoons chopped scallions
  • 4 tablespoons cilantro
  • 12 slices pickled jalapeño
  • 4 crushed tortilla chips

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 416
  • Fat per serving 11.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 61g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 41mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 624mg
  • Calcium per serving 79mg

How to Make It

Cook ground beef in nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until browned. Drain on paper towels. While still warm, mix in large bowl with cumin and chili powder. Toss with brown and white rice, romaine lettuce, cabbage, 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro, salt, and pepper. Divide among 4 plates; top each with 2 tablespoons diced avocado, 2 tablespoons pico de gallo, 1 tablespoon low-fat sour cream, 1 tablespoon chopped scallions, 1 tablespoon cilantro, 3 slices pickled jalapeño, and 1 crushed tortilla chip.

