- Calories per serving 208
- Fat per serving 10.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 5.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 15g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 53mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 278mg
- Calcium per serving 96mg
Mini Prime Cheeseburgers with Aged Cheddar
These mini cheeseburgers pack major flavor. Serve Mini Prime Cheeseburgers with Aged Cheddar as an appetizer or as a smaller main dish.
Wolfgang Puck, a multiple James Beard–award winner and owner of 20 restaurants and more than 80 cafés, created this recipe.
How to Make It
Preheat grill or grill pan over high heat. In a bowl, season ground beef with 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Combine with hands; roll into 2-tablespoon patties, lightly flattening the tops. Place patties on a plate; drizzle with olive oil, and season each side with 1/8 teaspoon salt and pepper. Place burgers on hot grill. Cook 3 minutes; turn over with tongs. Top each burger with 1 slice Cheddar; allow cheese to melt. Separate each mini brioche bun. Place on grill; toast about 1 minute per side. Slice cherry tomatoes into 3 slices each and cornichons into 4 slices each. Sandwich each toasted bun with 1 burger (cheese side up), 1 arugula leaf, 1 tomato slice, and 1 cornichon slice.