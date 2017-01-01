Cheesy Cast-Iron Skillet Scrambled Eggs

Bobby Flay
March 2016

Crumbled goat cheese is stirred into these scrambled eggs giving them a creamy consistency. These Cheesy Cast-Iron Skillet Scrambled Eggs are just as good for supper as they are for breakfast or brunch.

This recipe was created by Bobby Flay, the New York Times–bestselling author, chef and owner of six restaurants, and host of Brunch @ Bobby’s on the Cooking Channel.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 small red onion, finely diced
  • 1 jalapeño, cut into thin rounds, seeds included
  • 12 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped chives

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 234
  • Fat per serving 17.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 8.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 2g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 391mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 310mg
  • Calcium per serving 88mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a large cast-iron skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion and jalapeño and cook until soft (5–7 minutes). Stir in eggs, salt, and pepper, and cook, stirring, until soft curds form (about 3 minutes).

Step 2

Remove skillet from heat and mix in the goat cheese and chives. Serve immediately with whole-grain toast or English muffin, if desired.

