- Calories per serving 234
- Fat per serving 17.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 8.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
- Protein per serving 16g
- Carbohydrate per serving 2g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 391mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 310mg
- Calcium per serving 88mg
Cheesy Cast-Iron Skillet Scrambled Eggs
Photo: Andrew McCaul; Stylist: Marina Malchin
Crumbled goat cheese is stirred into these scrambled eggs giving them a creamy consistency. These Cheesy Cast-Iron Skillet Scrambled Eggs are just as good for supper as they are for breakfast or brunch.
This recipe was created by Bobby Flay, the New York Times–bestselling author, chef and owner of six restaurants, and host of Brunch @ Bobby’s on the Cooking Channel.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large cast-iron skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion and jalapeño and cook until soft (5–7 minutes). Stir in eggs, salt, and pepper, and cook, stirring, until soft curds form (about 3 minutes).
Step 2
Remove skillet from heat and mix in the goat cheese and chives. Serve immediately with whole-grain toast or English muffin, if desired.