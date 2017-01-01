- Calories per serving 444
- Fat per serving 23.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 7.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 11.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.2g
- Protein per serving 17g
- Carbohydrate per serving 40g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 210mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 732mg
- Calcium per serving 176mg
Ranch-Style Eggs with Chorizo
Forget bacon! Add a bolder flavor to brunch with smoky and spicy chorizo.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°.
In medium saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft (5–7 minutes). Add garlic and cook, stirring (1 minute). Add wine and cook until reduced by half. Add tomato, water, chili powder, chipotle, honey, and salt, and cook, stirring occasionally, until sauce has thickened (20–30 minutes). Stir in lime juice.
While sauce simmers, arrange tortillas on a baking sheet. Lightly brush both sides of tortillas with 2 teaspoons oil. Bake, turning once, until crisp and slightly golden (5–7 minutes).
In a large nonstick skillet, heat remaining 1 teaspoon oil over medium-high heat. Add chorizo and cook, stirring to break apart, until golden brown (about 8 minutes). Remove with a slotted spoon to a plate lined with paper towels (reserve rendered fat in the skillet). Lower heat to medium and crack eggs into skillet. Cook until the whites are completely firm but the yolks are still soft (about 2 minutes).
In a small bowl, stir together sour cream and lime zest.
To serve, spoon about 1/4 cup red chile sauce on each of 4 plates. Place a crisp tortilla on top of the sauce. Divide eggs, remaining sauce, lime sour cream, and chorizo among plates. Before serving, sprinkle with cilantro, cheese, and pepper, if desired. Serve immediately.