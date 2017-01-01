Pear and Manchego Salad with Walnut Dressing

Photo: Kate Sears; Stylist: Amy Wilson
Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 3 cups salad plus 1 1/2 tablespoons dressing)
Adeena Sussman
March 2016

Bartlett pears, toasted walknuts, and shaved Manchego cheese are tossed with baby lettuces for a light and filling Pear and Manchego Salad with Walnut Dressing. Pomegranate seeds offer flavor and healthly benefits.

Pomegranate seeds and shaved manchego make a fresh and festive mix.

Ingredients

  • 10 cup mixed baby lettuces
  • 2 red Bartlett or other red-skinned pears, sliced into wedges (8 ounces
  • 1/4 cup walnut halves, toasted and roughly chopped
  • 1 ounce Manchego cheese, thinly shaved
  • 3 tablespoons walnut oil
  • 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon cracked black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons pomegranate arils (seeds)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 229
  • Fat per serving 16.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 9.5g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 7mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 270mg
  • Calcium per serving 63mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Divide lettuce, pear wedges, walnuts, and cheese among 4 plates.

Step 2

In a small bowl, whisk together oil, vinegar, water, mustard, honey, salt, and pepper. On each salad, drizzle 1 1/2 tablespoons dressing, then sprinkle 1/2 tablespoon pomegranate arils on top. Serve.

