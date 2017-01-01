- Calories per serving 343
- Fat per serving 16.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.2g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 50g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 4mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 119mg
- Calcium per serving 18mg
Rustic Cranberry Tart
John Besh is a James Beard award-winning chef and the author of My Family Table.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°. On baking tray, toast pecans until lightly golden (about 7 minutes). Bring pie crust to room temperature until slightly pliable. Sprinkle work surface with flour; flatten crust into even disk. Transfer crust to 9-inch glass pie pan; it will hang over edge of pan. Combine cooled pecans with cranberries, sugar, 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, orange zest, and orange juice. Pile filling in pie crust center, leaving a 2-inch border. Fold crust's edges onto fruit mixture, leaving most of mixture exposed. Dot filling with butter before placing tart in oven. Bake about 1 hour, until crust is browned and filling is thick and bubbly.