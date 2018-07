Cranberry-Poached Pears

Place pears in snug-fitting saucepan; cover with about 4 cups water. Add honey, sugar, orange and lemon zest, lemon juice, and cinnamon stick. Remove seeds from vanilla bean pod; add seeds, pod, and tea bag to pan. Over medium-high heat, bring to a boil; stir to dissolve sugar. Reduce heat and simmer (15-20 minutes), until pears are tender when pierced. Add cranberries; return mixture to a simmer until cranberries burst (about 3 minutes). Discard tea bag. Carefully place ingredients in a large bowl; cover and refrigerate overnight. Discard zest, pod, and cinnamon stick. Serve 1 pear with cranberries and liquid in a bowl.