Chocolate Marble Cake

Photo: Andrew McCaul; Stylist: Alistair Turnbull/Pat Bates & Associates
Yield
Makes 16 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
Adeena Sussman
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 55 minutes; Total time: 1 hour, 15 minutes.

Our healthy secret: Applesauce cuts the fat and keeps the cake moist.

Ingredients

  • Cake:
  • Baking spray with flour
  • 1 2/3 cups all-purpose or cake flour
  • 2/3 cup whole-wheat pastry flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar, divided
  • 1 cup light sour cream
  • 1/2 cup plain almond milk
  • 1/2 cup applesauce
  • 1/3 cup melted unsalted butter
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 egg whites
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • 1 ounce unsweetened chocolate, melted
  • 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
  • Glaze:
  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 1 tablespoon melted unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon warm water
  • 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 219
  • Fat per serving 7.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 34g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 44mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 175mg
  • Calcium per serving 73mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°. Coat a 10-inch Bundt cake pan with spray.

Step 2

Combine flours, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and 1 cup sugar in a large bowl.

Step 3

Whisk next 7 ingredients (through vanilla) in another large bowl until blended. Add to the dry ingredients and stir with a spatula until just combined. Transfer 3/4 cup batter to a small bowl and whisk in chocolate, cocoa, and remaining 1 tablespoon sugar. Pour 3 cups white batter into prepared pan. Dollop chocolate batter over white batter; cover with remaining white batter. Using a knife, swirl batter once in a continuous S-shape around pan.

Step 4

Bake 55 minutes, until a skewer inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes; invert onto rack and cool completely.

Step 5

In a bowl, combine glaze ingredients and drizzle over cake. Serve.

