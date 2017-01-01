Banana-Coconut Muffins

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 375°. Place paper liners in a 12-cup muffin pan.

Step 2 Whisk dry ingredients (through salt) in a large bowl. Whisk bananas, egg, egg white, oil, vanilla, and coconut milk in another large bowl until well combined.

Step 3 Stir together wet and dry ingredients until just combined. Gently fold in 1/4 cup of the coconut.

Step 4 Transfer the batter to the prepared pan. Top with the remaining coconut.

Step 5 Bake until golden brown and a skewer inserted in center of a muffin comes out clean (about 25 minutes). Transfer to a wire rack and cool slightly.