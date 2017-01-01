Banana-Coconut Muffins

Photo: Andrew McCaul; Stylist: Alistair Turnbull/Pat Bates & Associates
Yield
Makes 12 servings (serving size: 1 muffin)
Adeena Sussman
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 25 minutes; Total time: 40 minutes.

Put overripe bananas to good use in these sweet muffins that taste like breakfast and a piña colada mixed into one.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2/3 cup whole-wheat pastry flour
  • 3/4 cup lightly packed brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/2 cups mashed ripe bananas (about 3-4 medium)
  • 1 egg
  • 1 egg white
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup refrigerated coconut milk (such as So Delicious brand)
  • 1/2 cup lightly toasted unsweetened shredded coconut, divided

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 265
  • Fat per serving 10.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 40g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 15mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 194mg
  • Calcium per serving 29mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°. Place paper liners in a 12-cup muffin pan.

Step 2

Whisk dry ingredients (through salt) in a large bowl. Whisk bananas, egg, egg white, oil, vanilla, and coconut milk in another large bowl until well combined.

Step 3

Stir together wet and dry ingredients until just combined. Gently fold in 1/4 cup of the coconut.

Step 4

Transfer the batter to the prepared pan. Top with the remaining coconut.

Step 5

Bake until golden brown and a skewer inserted in center of a muffin comes out clean (about 25 minutes). Transfer to a wire rack and cool slightly.

Step 6

Note: If you want to make a loaf, spread batter into a 9- x 5-inch loaf pan lightly coated with baking spray and flour. Bake until golden brown and a skewer inserted in the center comes out clean (50 to 55 minutes). Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then place on a wire rack and let cool.

