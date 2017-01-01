- Calories per serving 184
- Fat per serving 7.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 32mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 128mg
- Calcium per serving 44mg
Pumpkin-Chai Quickbread
Photo: Andrew McCaul; Stylist: Alistair Turnbull/Pat Bates & Associates
Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 60 minutes; Total time: 1 hour, 10 minutes.
At less than 200 calories a slice, serve this loaf as a figure-friendly alternative to pumpkin pie.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°. Coat a 9- x 5-inch loaf pan with baking spray.
Step 2
Combine all dry ingredients (through allspice) in a large bowl.
Step 3
Whisk eggs, egg white, milk, oil, and pumpkin in a medium bowl until thoroughly blended. Add wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, stirring until just blended. Spread batter into the prepared pan. Sprinkle pumpkin seeds on top.
Step 4
Bake the bread until lightly browned and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean (60 to 65 minutes). Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack and let cool for 30 minutes or more.