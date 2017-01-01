Provençal Goat Cheese in Endive

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Amy Wilson
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 2 filled leaves)
Melissa Roberts
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes

Goat cheese stands alone among other cheeses with its creamy texture and typically mild flavor. Here, it blends perfectly with endive leaves for a tasty amuse-bouche.

Ingredients

  • 5 ounces (2/3 cup) soft mild goat cheese, at room temperature
  • 3 tablespoons 2% reduced-fat milk
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons honey
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons Herbes de Provence
  • Pinch of salt
  • 16 outer red endive leaves (2 to 3 endives)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 78
  • Fat per serving 5.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 3g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 11mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 115mg
  • Calcium per serving 49mg

How to Make It

Stir together cheese, milk, honey, herbs, and salt in a bowl until combined. Spoon 2 teaspoons of mixture into each leaf.

