- Calories per serving 78
- Fat per serving 5.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 3g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 11mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 115mg
- Calcium per serving 49mg
Provençal Goat Cheese in Endive
Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Amy Wilson
Prep: 15 minutes
Goat cheese stands alone among other cheeses with its creamy texture and typically mild flavor. Here, it blends perfectly with endive leaves for a tasty amuse-bouche.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Stir together cheese, milk, honey, herbs, and salt in a bowl until combined. Spoon 2 teaspoons of mixture into each leaf.