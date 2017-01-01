Roasted Cauliflower With Olive Vinaigrette

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Amy Wilson
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: about 3/4 cup)
Melissa Roberts
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 30 minutes.

Cauliflower could help boost your brainpower. The cruciferous veggie contains the nutrient choline, which has been linked to better decision-making, reasoning, and memory.

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds cauliflower, preferably baby, cut into 3/4-inch slices
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1/3 cup brine-cured pitted olives, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 145
  • Fat per serving 10.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 135mg
  • Calcium per serving 57mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450° with racks in upper and lower thirds. Line 2 large (4-sided) baking pans with foil.

Step 2

Arrange cauliflower on baking pans and drizzle with 2 tablespoons oil, salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Roast, switching position of pans after 15 minutes, until golden in spots and just tender (30 minutes total).

Step 3

While cauliflower roasts, mince and mash garlic to a paste and place in a small bowl; whisk in remaining 2 tablespoons oil, olives, lemon zest and juice, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Arrange cauliflower on a platter and drizzle with vinaigrette.

