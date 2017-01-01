Beets and Farro with Smoky Almonds

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Amy Wilson
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Melissa Roberts
March 2016

Prep: 30 minutes; Cook: 1 1/2 hours.

Farro, which is rich in filling fiber, is believed to have roots in Italy, but this hearty grain makes a great addition to any meal around the world.

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 pounds beets; combination gold and red (6 medium)
  • 1 1/2 cups dried farro
  • 3 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 ounces (4 cups loosely packed) baby arugula
  • 1/2 cup (3 ounces) smoked almonds, coarsely chopped

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 232
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 9.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 124mg
  • Calcium per serving 50mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°. Arrange beets in single layer in a 13- x 9- x 2-inch baking dish. Cover dish tightly with foil and roast beets until tender (1 to 1 1/4 hours). Once cool enough to handle, remove skin and cut each into 6 to 8 wedges.

Step 2

While beets roast, cover farro with cold water in a bowl and soak 30 minutes; drain, discarding water. Bring farro, 4 cups water, and 1/4 teaspoon salt to a boil in a medium (2- to 3-quart) saucepan; reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, until just tender (15-20 minutes). Drain.

Step 3

Whisk together vinegar, honey, and pepper until combined; add oil in a stream, whisking to combine.

Step 4

Transfer farro to a large bowl. Stir half of dressing into hot farro; add beets, arugula, almonds, and remaining vinaigrette, and stir gently to combine.

