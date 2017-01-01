- Calories per serving 232
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 9.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 124mg
- Calcium per serving 50mg
Beets and Farro with Smoky Almonds
Prep: 30 minutes; Cook: 1 1/2 hours.
Farro, which is rich in filling fiber, is believed to have roots in Italy, but this hearty grain makes a great addition to any meal around the world.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°. Arrange beets in single layer in a 13- x 9- x 2-inch baking dish. Cover dish tightly with foil and roast beets until tender (1 to 1 1/4 hours). Once cool enough to handle, remove skin and cut each into 6 to 8 wedges.
While beets roast, cover farro with cold water in a bowl and soak 30 minutes; drain, discarding water. Bring farro, 4 cups water, and 1/4 teaspoon salt to a boil in a medium (2- to 3-quart) saucepan; reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, until just tender (15-20 minutes). Drain.
Whisk together vinegar, honey, and pepper until combined; add oil in a stream, whisking to combine.
Transfer farro to a large bowl. Stir half of dressing into hot farro; add beets, arugula, almonds, and remaining vinaigrette, and stir gently to combine.