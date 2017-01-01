Orange Glazed Carrots

Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup)
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 20 minutes.

Purple carrots add a pop of color to the dinner table and contain anthocyanins—a powerful antioxidant.

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds thin orange and/or purple carrots with greens intact, scrubbed and trimmed
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 cup fresh orange juice
  • 3 tablespoons pure maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 137
  • Fat per serving 4.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 243mg
  • Calcium per serving 51mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring a 5- to 6-quart pot of salted water to a boil and cook carrots until just tender (6-8 minutes). Drain well.

Step 2

Melt butter in a large (12-inch) heavy skillet over medium-high heat until foam subsides. Add carrots and sauté 1 minute. Add orange juice, maple syrup, thyme, salt, and pepper, and bring to a boil. Continue to boil, shaking skillet frequently, until liquid is reduced and syrupy, and carrots are tender (5-10 minutes).

