Tuna Niçoise Salad With Roasted Green Beans and Potatoes

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 400°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss potatoes and beans with 2 teaspoons olive oil; season with half of the salt and pepper. Roast 15 to 20 minutes or until beans are browned and tender. Transfer beans to a plate, toss potatoes again, and continue roasting 10 minutes or until tender. Add potatoes to plate with beans.

Step 2 In a small bowl, whisk together lemon juice, remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, capers, parsley, and remaining salt and pepper. Divide lettuce among 4 plates; top each with 1/4 of the tuna, olives, tomatoes, potatoes, and beans.