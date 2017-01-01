Tuna Niçoise Salad With Roasted Green Beans and Potatoes

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Stylist: Alistair Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
35 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 4 cups salad with 1 1/2 tablespoons dressing)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

This hearty salad is substantial enough for a main course. Potatoes are high in filling fiber and loaded with Resistant Starch, the foundation of the CarbLovers Diet.

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces small potatoes, such as Red Bliss or fingerling (about 9), halved
  • 8 ounces green beans, trimmed
  • 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper, divided
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon capers, rinsed
  • 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
  • 1 large head oak leaf lettuce (about 12 loosely packed cups)
  • 1 (6-ounce) can tuna in olive oil, drained
  • 1/4 cup olives, such as oil-cured or kalamata, pitted and halved
  • 1 cup halved grape tomatoes (about 7 ounces)
  • Cooking spray
  • 4 large eggs

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 365
  • Fat per serving 23.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 11.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.7g
  • Protein per serving 20g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 20g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 206mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 617mg
  • Calcium per serving 88mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss potatoes and beans with 2 teaspoons olive oil; season with half of the salt and pepper. Roast 15 to 20 minutes or until beans are browned and tender. Transfer beans to a plate, toss potatoes again, and continue roasting 10 minutes or until tender. Add potatoes to plate with beans.

Step 2

In a small bowl, whisk together lemon juice, remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, capers, parsley, and remaining salt and pepper. Divide lettuce among 4 plates; top each with 1/4 of the tuna, olives, tomatoes, potatoes, and beans.

Step 3

Spray a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Crack two eggs into skillet. Cook until whites are cooked and yolks are just set (about 2 minutes). Repeat with remaining eggs. To serve, drizzle each salad with dressing and place one egg on top.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up