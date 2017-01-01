- Calories per serving 365
- Fat per serving 23.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 11.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.7g
- Protein per serving 20g
- Carbohydrate per serving 20g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 206mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 617mg
- Calcium per serving 88mg
Tuna Niçoise Salad With Roasted Green Beans and Potatoes
This hearty salad is substantial enough for a main course. Potatoes are high in filling fiber and loaded with Resistant Starch, the foundation of the CarbLovers Diet.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss potatoes and beans with 2 teaspoons olive oil; season with half of the salt and pepper. Roast 15 to 20 minutes or until beans are browned and tender. Transfer beans to a plate, toss potatoes again, and continue roasting 10 minutes or until tender. Add potatoes to plate with beans.
In a small bowl, whisk together lemon juice, remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, capers, parsley, and remaining salt and pepper. Divide lettuce among 4 plates; top each with 1/4 of the tuna, olives, tomatoes, potatoes, and beans.
Spray a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Crack two eggs into skillet. Cook until whites are cooked and yolks are just set (about 2 minutes). Repeat with remaining eggs. To serve, drizzle each salad with dressing and place one egg on top.