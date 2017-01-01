- Calories per serving 125
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 18mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 313mg
- Calcium per serving 190mg
Mexican Ricotta Spread With Grilled Tortillas
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Stylist: Alistair Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Marcela Valladolid is the host of Food Network’s Mexican Made Easy and the author of two cookbooks.
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, mix ricotta; pickled jalapeños, carrots, and onions; cilantro; salt; and black pepper; set aside. Next, heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Arrange tortillas in a single layer in the pan (you may need to do this in 2 batches) and cook until the tortillas are crisp, about 4-5 minutes per side. Serve the grilled tortillas with the ricotta spread.