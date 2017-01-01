Apple-Maple Galette

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Stylist: Alistair Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
40 Mins
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1 wedge)
Health.com
March 2016

Grannysmith or McIntosh apples hold up best to baking. Top your slice with a scoop of vanilla frozen yogurt for a figure-friendly a la mode.

Ingredients

  • Crust:
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 4 tablespoons cold butter, diced
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 teaspoon apple cider
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • Filling:
  • 3 medium apples, peeled,cored, halved, and sliced crosswise into 1/4-inch thick slices (about 2 1/2 cups)
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup, divided
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, diced
  • 1 large egg white
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1 tablespoon coarse sanding sugar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 294
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.6g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 45g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 19mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 83mg
  • Calcium per serving 23mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To make crust: Combine first 5 ingredients (through oil) in a food processor and pulse until mixture resembles coarse meal. Combine the cider and water in a small bowl and drizzle on the dough, while processing, until dough is moist and begins to stick together. Cover in plastic wrap; chill 30 minutes.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 3

To make filling: Toss apples with lemon juice, brown sugar, 3 tablespoons maple syrup, and flour.

Step 4

Unwrap dough and place on 16-inch square of parchment paper. Roll into a 15-inch circle. Place dough and parchment on rimmed baking sheet; arrange apples in center, leaving a 2-inch border. Fold edges in; press gently to seal. Dot apples with butter.

Step 5

Whisk egg white and water together in a small bowl. Brush edge of dough with egg wash and sprinkle with coarse sugar. Loosely cover with foil; bake additional 25 minutes. Uncover; bake 15-20 minutes or until tender and golden.

Step 6

Let stand 20 minutes. Brush apples with remaining 1 tablespoon maple syrup. Cut into 8 wedges; serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up