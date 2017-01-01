Spiced Pickled Apples

Step 1

Prick apples in a few spots with a fork. In a medium saucepan, combine vinegar, water, sugar, salt, ginger, allspice, peppercorns, and anise; bring to a boil and stir to dissolve sugar. Add apples; cover and simmer about 5 minutes or until a paring knife inserted in center of an apple meets slight resistance. Transfer apples and liquid to a bowl to cool completely.