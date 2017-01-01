Baked Apple Fritters

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Stylist: Alistair Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Total Time
2 Hours
Yield
Makes 12 fritters (serving size: 1 fritter)
Health.com
March 2016

At only 214 calories a pop you can enjoy this creative apple dessert guilt-free.

Ingredients

  • Dough:
  • 2 teaspoons active dry yeast
  • 1/2 cup 1% low-fat milk, warmed
  • 2 1/3 cups all-purpose flour, divided, plus up to 1/4 cup more
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 large egg
  • Filling:
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 medium apple, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1/4 cup apple juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • Glaze:
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 4 teaspoons apple juice
  • Pinch ground cinnamon

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 214
  • Fat per serving 3.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 42g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 24mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 110mg
  • Calcium per serving 23mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To make dough: Dissolve yeast in warm milk in a large bowl. Let stand 5 minutes or until foamy. Add 1 1/3 cups flour, sugar, honey, melted butter, salt, and egg to yeast mixture, stirring until smooth. Add additional 1 cup flour; stir until a soft dough forms.

Step 2

Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic (10 minutes), or transfer to an electric mixer with a dough hook and mix 10 minutes on medium speed; add enough of remaining flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, to prevent dough from sticking to hands.

Step 3

Place dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray, turning to coat top. Cover and let rise in a warm place (85°), free from drafts, 1 1/2 hours or until doubled in size. (Press two fingers into dough. If indentation remains, dough has risen enough.)

Step 4

To make filling: Melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add apple; sauté 3 minutes. Add apple juice and cinnamon. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 3 minutes or until liquid is almost absorbed. Remove from heat; set aside to cool completely.

Step 5

To assemble: Punch dough down. Cover; let rest 5 minutes. Divide dough into 12 equal portions. Roll each into a 3-inch circle on a lightly floured surface. Divide filling among dough rounds; gather dough over filling to form a ball, pinching seam to seal. Place fritter, seam side down, in a 12-cup muffin pan coated with cooking spray. Repeat procedure with remaining dough and filling. Cover and let rise 40 minutes or until doubled in size. Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 6

Uncover dough; bake for 20 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove from pan; cool on wire rack. Whisk all glaze ingredients together in a small bowl; drizzle over fritters and serve.

