Apple Sangria

Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

The longer you let this sangria sit, the more these fruity flavors have a chance to meld with one another, making for a bolder, tastier drink.

Ingredients

  • 3 medium apples, sliced with skin on (about 3 cups)
  • 1 1/2 cups apple juice
  • 1 1/2 cups apple-cranberry juice
  • 1/2 cup Calvados, optional
  • 1 cup water or seltzer
  • 3 cups dry white wine

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 195
  • Fat per serving 0.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 10mg

How to Make It

Place apples in a large chilled glass pitcher. Add juices, Calvados (if using), water or seltzer, and wine; stir. Cover and refrigerate for 2-4 hours. Remove from fridge. Fill 6 glasses halfway with ice cubes; add 1 1/4 cups sangria with fruit.

