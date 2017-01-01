Pork Loin With Apple-Cranberry Chutney

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Stylist: Alistair Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
45 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 4-5 ounces pork and 2 tablespoons chutney)
Health.com
March 2016

Fruit and pork make the perfect pair in this savory dish. Cranberries are a great source of vitamin C, and the fresh type have more than double the hunger-busting fiber as dried, sweetened versions. 

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 (2 1/2-3 pound) boneless pork loin
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 slices reduced-sodium bacon, sliced into 3/8-inch thick pieces
  • 1 medium leek, halved lengthwise and sliced into 1/2-inch-thick pieces (1 cup)
  • 3 medium apples, peeled, cored and sliced (3 1/2 cups)
  • 1 cup fresh cranberries
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 small sprig fresh rosemary
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/3 cup water

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 291
  • Fat per serving 9.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Protein per serving 35g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 15g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 99mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 236mg
  • Calcium per serving 19mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 2

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Season pork with salt and pepper. Add pork to skillet, turning to brown on all sides, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a baking sheet (reserve skillet); roast 45-55 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer registers 155°. Remove from oven; transfer pork to a plate.

Step 3

Meanwhile, add bacon to skillet; cook over medium heat until bacon begins to crisp and fat has been released, about 3-4 minutes. Add leek and cook, stirring, until tender (about 8 minutes). Add apples, cranberries, honey, rosemary, lemon juice, and water. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer, partially covered, for 30 minutes or until apples and cranberries partially break down and sauce thickens. Discard rosemary. Slice and serve pork with chutney and green beans or broccoli.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up