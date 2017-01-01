Butternut Squash Risotto

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
45 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Melissa Roberts
March 2016

Butternut squash is a great source of vitamin A and contains heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Add the broth to the rice in small, even amounts for perfectly cooked rice.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 cups water
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 (3-pound) butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1/2 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 1 1/2 cups Arborio rice
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 344
  • Fat per serving 8.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 57g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 494mg
  • Calcium per serving 125mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring broth and water to a simmer in a saucepan.

Step 2

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook squash with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, stirring occasionally, until it is golden in spots (8-10 minutes). Stir in thyme. Add 1/2 cup broth mixture to skillet, reduce heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until squash is tender and broth is evaporated (8 to 10 minutes more). Remove from heat and set aside.

Step 3

Meanwhile, in a 4-quart heavy pot over medium heat, cook onion in remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, stirring, until softened (about 6 minutes). Add rice and toss to coat with oil; cook 2 minutes. Add wine and cook until almost completely absorbed (2 minutes more).

Step 4

Stir 1/2 cup simmering broth into rice and cook at a strong simmer, stirring frequently, until broth is absorbed. Continue simmering and adding broth 1/2 cup at a time, stirring constantly and letting each addition be absorbed before adding more, until rice is creamy-looking but still al dente (about 20 minutes total); mixture should be the consistency of thick soup. (There may be leftover broth.)

Step 5

Stir in butter, cheese, and reserved squash. Serve immediately.

