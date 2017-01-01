- Calories per serving 375
- Fat per serving 20.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 6.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 9.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Protein per serving 38g
- Carbohydrate per serving 8g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 120mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 344mg
- Calcium per serving 38mg
Roast Beef With Balsamic Glazed Carrots
Season the roast and then start cooking at a high temp; you’ll be rewarded with a wonderful crust. A tangy balsamic glaze adds a punch of flavor to vitamin-packed carrots.
How to Make It
Position oven racks in upper and lower thirds of oven and preheat to 500°.
Pat roast dry and sprinkle all over with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.
Place in roasting pan, fat side up. Insert leave-in thermometer into the center of meat. Cook in lower third of oven for 20 minutes.
Toss carrots with oil, water, cumin, and remaining salt and pepper. Arrange in an even layer in a large baking dish.
After beef has roasted 20 minutes, turn oven down to 325° and place carrots in upper third of oven. Roast carrots until tender and continue roasting beef until thermometer registers 125° (35-40 minutes). Transfer roast to a cutting board; let stand, uncovered, 10-15 minutes. (Make sure internal temp rises to 130° for medium-rare.)
Remove carrots from oven and sprinkle with balsamic, shaking pan to distribute vinegar. Thinly slice meat across the grain. Sprinkle parsley over carrots, and serve alongside beef.