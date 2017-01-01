Roast Beef With Balsamic Glazed Carrots

How to Make It

Step 1 Position oven racks in upper and lower thirds of oven and preheat to 500°.

Step 2 Pat roast dry and sprinkle all over with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.

Step 3 Place in roasting pan, fat side up. Insert leave-in thermometer into the center of meat. Cook in lower third of oven for 20 minutes.

Step 4 Toss carrots with oil, water, cumin, and remaining salt and pepper. Arrange in an even layer in a large baking dish.

Step 5 After beef has roasted 20 minutes, turn oven down to 325° and place carrots in upper third of oven. Roast carrots until tender and continue roasting beef until thermometer registers 125° (35-40 minutes). Transfer roast to a cutting board; let stand, uncovered, 10-15 minutes. (Make sure internal temp rises to 130° for medium-rare.)