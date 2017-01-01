Simple Tomato Sauce With Pasta

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
1 Hour
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 bowl pasta with sauce)
Melissa Roberts
March 2016

Want a creamier sauce? After cooking this basic recipe, remove the pan from heat, and stir in 1/3 cup of low-fat sour cream. Serve over hot pasta.

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 pounds tomatoes (about 8 medium) or 1 (28-ounce) can whole tomatoes in juice
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 garlic cloves, smashed
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 8 fresh basil leaves, plus more for garnish
  • 3/4 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • Fresh grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (optional)
  • 1 1-pound package uncooked spaghetti

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 370
  • Fat per serving 6.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 65g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 109mg
  • Calcium per serving 36mg

How to Make It

Step 1

If using fresh tomatoes, bring a large pot of water to a boil. With a sharp knife, make an X in the bottom of each tomato. Carefully drop into water and boil 1 minute. Remove with a slotted spoon and when cool enough to handle, peel off skin and remove core. Quarter each tomato, transfer to a large bowl, and using an immersion blender, blend tomatoes into a chunky purée. If using canned, empty tomatoes into a large bowl and briefly pulse.

Step 2

Add oil, garlic, and crushed red pepper together in a 3-quart heavy pot. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring frequently, until garlic is pale golden, about 2 minutes. Add tomato purée, basil, sugar, and salt and simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until thickened and reduced to about 2 1/2 cups (40 minutes for canned and 50 minutes to 1 hour for fresh).

Step 3

While sauce is simmering, cook pasta according to directions until al dente. Drain and toss with sauce.

Step 4

Transfer pasta to 6 bowls. Garnish with basil and cheese, if desired.

