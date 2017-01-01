Individual Fresh Mozzarella-Tomato Pizzas

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, stir together yeast, 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour, and 1/4 cup warm water and let stand until surface appears creamy (5 minutes). Add whole wheat and remaining all-purpose flour, remaining 1/2 cup water, salt, and oil and stir until smooth. Add a bit more flour if necessary for dough to begin to pull away from side of bowl.

Step 2 Knead dough on a floured surface until smooth, soft, and elastic (about 8 minutes). Form into a ball and place in a lightly oiled bowl. Cover with plastic wrap or a kitchen towel and let rise in a warm area until doubled (about 1 hour). Forty-five minutes before baking pizza, put a (12- x 17-inch) baking sheet on oven rack in lower third of oven and preheat to 500°.

Step 3 Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Sauté pepper strips with salt until just tender (6-8 minutes).

Step 4 Once dough has risen, dust with flour (do not punch dough down), and divide into 4 equal pieces. Place one portion of dough in center of a piece of 8-inch-wide parchment paper. Pat dough evenly with your fingers and stretch into a 7-inch round, reflouring if necessary. Repeat with remaining 3 pieces of dough, each on its own piece of parchment. Place 2 pizza rounds on a large baking sheet. Top each with 1/4 of the tomato slices, onion, pepper strips, then cheese.