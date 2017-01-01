- Calories per serving 214
- Fat per serving 19.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 12.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 9g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 77mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 13mg
- Calcium per serving 31mg
Chocolate Pot De Crème
Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Treat yourself to this decadent pleasure. Try swapping chocolate liqueur or Chambord for the Grand Marnier.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a saucepan over medium-high heat, bring the cream to a boil. Remove from the heat and stir in the chocolate and egg yolks until chocolate has melted. Stir in Grand Marnier. Set aside until just warm.
Step 2
Stir in butter until melted (mixture will be very thick).
Step 3
Divide the mixture among 12 small glasses and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate until firm (2-4 hours or up to overnight). Garnish with 1/2 teaspoon zest. Serve.