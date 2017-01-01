Chocolate Pot De Crème

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Total Time
2 Hours
Yield
Makes 12 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 ounces)
Rori Trovato
March 2016

Treat yourself to this decadent pleasure. Try swapping chocolate liqueur or Chambord for the Grand Marnier.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups heavy cream
  • 7 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped into small pieces
  • 2 large egg yolks, lightly beaten
  • 1 tablespoon Grand Marnier or other flavored liqueur (see above)
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, slightly softened
  • 2 tablespoons orange zest

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 214
  • Fat per serving 19.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 12.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 9g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 77mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 13mg
  • Calcium per serving 31mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a saucepan over medium-high heat, bring the cream to a boil. Remove from the heat and stir in the chocolate and egg yolks until chocolate has melted. Stir in Grand Marnier. Set aside until just warm.

Step 2

Stir in butter until melted (mixture will be very thick).

Step 3

Divide the mixture among 12 small glasses and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate until firm (2-4 hours or up to overnight). Garnish with 1/2 teaspoon zest. Serve.

