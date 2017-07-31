Angel Food Cake Pops

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, combine cream cheese and powdered sugar; stir with a whisk.

Step 2 With clean hands, break up the angel food cake into large pieces (about 6 cups total). Place in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until fine crumbs form; transfer crumbs to a large bowl.

Step 3 Add the cream cheese mixture and blend until a dough forms. Shape into 1-inch balls and insert lollipop sticks. Transfer to a large plate and refrigerate for 20 minutes.