- Calories per serving 233
- Fat per serving 12.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4.2g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 32g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 62mg
- Calcium per serving 17mg
Double Chocolate Sorbet Sandwiches
These flourless, gluten-free cookies are incredibly rich and fudgy.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 325°. In a large bowl, whisk together sugar, cocoa, and salt. Stir in chocolate and walnuts. Add egg whites and vanilla; stir just until incorporated (don't over-mix).
Drop dough by the tablespoon, 2 inches apart, onto three parchment-lined rimmed baking sheets. Bake until cookie tops are crackled but still slightly moist (15-18 minutes), rotating sheets halfway through. Transfer sheets to wire racks; let cookies cool completely.
Freeze the cookies for at least 30 minutes. Place 3 tablespoons of sorbet on the flat side of a cookie and top with another cookie. Repeat with remaining cookies. Store the ice cream sandwiches in the freezer in an airtight container until ready to eat. Can be made up to 2 days ahead.