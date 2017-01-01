Double Chocolate Sorbet Sandwiches

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
18 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
Makes 20 servings (serving size: 1 sandwich (2 cookies and 3 tablespoons sorbet))
Rori Trovato
March 2016

These flourless, gluten-free cookies are incredibly rich and fudgy.

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups powdered sugar
  • 3/4 cup Dutch process cocoa powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • 5 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped into chunks
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped walnuts
  • 4 large egg whites, room temperature
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3 3/4 cups (about 2 pints) sorbet or gelato (we recommend coconut, hazelnut, or pistachio)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 233
  • Fat per serving 12.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4.2g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 32g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 62mg
  • Calcium per serving 17mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 325°. In a large bowl, whisk together sugar, cocoa, and salt. Stir in chocolate and walnuts. Add egg whites and vanilla; stir just until incorporated (don't over-mix).

Step 2

Drop dough by the tablespoon, 2 inches apart, onto three parchment-lined rimmed baking sheets. Bake until cookie tops are crackled but still slightly moist (15-18 minutes), rotating sheets halfway through. Transfer sheets to wire racks; let cookies cool completely.

Step 3

Freeze the cookies for at least 30 minutes. Place 3 tablespoons of sorbet on the flat side of a cookie and top with another cookie. Repeat with remaining cookies. Store the ice cream sandwiches in the freezer in an airtight container until ready to eat. Can be made up to 2 days ahead.

