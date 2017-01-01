Chocolate-Salted Caramel Tart

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

Step 2 On a clean cutting board, place one piece of phyllo dough and spray generously with cooking spray. Add another layer of the phyllo and repeat; finish all four sheets. Trim the layered phyllo dough into a square approximately 13x13 inches.

Step 3 Roll or fold up the sides of the square to form a 9-inch circle with a 1/4-inch folded lip. Place the shell onto the prepared baking sheet. Prick the bottom of the tart all over with a fork.

Step 4 Bake phyllo until golden brown (about 15 minutes); remove and allow to cool. (Tart shell can be made a day ahead and stored in an airtight container.)

Step 5 Cook sugar in a small, heavy dry saucepan over medium-high heat, undisturbed, until it begins to melt (2-3 minutes). Continue to cook another 1-2 minutes, stirring occasionally, until sugar is melted into a deep golden caramel.