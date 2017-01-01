Fennel-Orange Slaw

Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
March 2016

This cholesterol-free side is great for heart-healthy barbecues. The tangy mixture of oranges, olives, and fennel is an excellent compliment to burgers.

 

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup marinated green olives, pitted and torn into pieces
  • 1 (14-ounce) package coleslaw mix
  • 1/2 fennel bulb, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 medium red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 orange, peeled and segmented
  • 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 164
  • Fat per serving 12.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 406mg
  • Calcium per serving 87mg

How to Make It

In a large bowl, combine olives, coleslaw mix, fennel, red onion, orange segments, and parsley. Toss with olive oil and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper; toss well.

