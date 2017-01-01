- Calories per serving 164
- Fat per serving 12.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 406mg
- Calcium per serving 87mg
Fennel-Orange Slaw
This cholesterol-free side is great for heart-healthy barbecues. The tangy mixture of oranges, olives, and fennel is an excellent compliment to burgers.
How to Make It
In a large bowl, combine olives, coleslaw mix, fennel, red onion, orange segments, and parsley. Toss with olive oil and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper; toss well.