Sassy Wonton Tacos

Yield
Makes 2 servings (serving size: 4 tacos)
Lisa Lillien
March 2016

Crispy tacos don’t have to be bad for you. These chicken wonton ones are full of protein and light in fat! Plus, a serving of four only sets you back 191 calories.

 

Ingredients

  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • 8 wonton wrappers
  • 4 ounces cooked, shredded skinless chicken breast (1 cup)
  • 2 tablespoons barbecue sauce
  • 3/4 cup packaged coleslaw mix
  • 2 tablespoons low-fat sesame ginger dressing
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 191
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 36mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 605mg
  • Calcium per serving 28mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 400°. Spray inside and outside walls of a deep square pan with nonstick cooking spray. Drape wonton wrappers over the pan's walls on a diagonal, making triangle-shaped ""shells."" Bake until crispy (3-4 minutes). Remove pan from oven; cool. Combine chicken with barbecue sauce in a bowl. In a microwave-safe bowl, combine coleslaw mix, sesame ginger dressing, and cilantro. Microwave until softened (45 seconds); set aside. Carefully remove wonton shells from pan; fill each with 1 tablespoon of barbecue chicken and 1 teaspoon of cilantro slaw. On a baking sheet coated with nonstick cooking spray, lay filled wontons on sides. Spray tops of wonton shells lightly with nonstick cooking spray; bake until warm and crunchy (5 minutes).

