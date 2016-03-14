Sassy Wonton Tacos

Preheat oven to 400°. Spray inside and outside walls of a deep square pan with nonstick cooking spray. Drape wonton wrappers over the pan's walls on a diagonal, making triangle-shaped ""shells."" Bake until crispy (3-4 minutes). Remove pan from oven; cool. Combine chicken with barbecue sauce in a bowl. In a microwave-safe bowl, combine coleslaw mix, sesame ginger dressing, and cilantro. Microwave until softened (45 seconds); set aside. Carefully remove wonton shells from pan; fill each with 1 tablespoon of barbecue chicken and 1 teaspoon of cilantro slaw. On a baking sheet coated with nonstick cooking spray, lay filled wontons on sides. Spray tops of wonton shells lightly with nonstick cooking spray; bake until warm and crunchy (5 minutes).