- Calories per serving 156
- Fat per serving 6.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 17g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 7mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 580mg
- Calcium per serving 266mg
Coleslaw Raita With Mint
Photo: Jonny Valiant; Stylist: Alistair Turnball/Pat Bates and Associates
Mint and honey add unique flavors to this coleslaw and toasted walnuts a crunchy nuttiness. We also love the tangy sweetness from dried cranberries.
This coleslaw trades in fattier spreads for low-fat plain yogurt. At only 156 calories per serving, it’s a side dish you can feel good about.
How to Make It
In a large bowl, combine yogurt, garlic, mint, honey, sea salt, and pepper; mix well with a whisk. Stir in walnut pieces, dried cranberries, and coleslaw mix. Toss until thoroughly combined.