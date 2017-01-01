- Calories per serving 306
- Fat per serving 11.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Protein per serving 25g
- Carbohydrate per serving 24g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 156mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 790mg
- Calcium per serving 184mg
Lemon-Tarragon Lobster Roll
Photo: Kana Okada; Stylist: Phillipa Brathwaite
To make these delicious lobster rolls even healthier, try replacing normal hot dog buns with whole-wheat or multi-grain bread.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium bowl, toss the lobster with mayonnaise, lemon zest and juice, fresh tarragon, and black pepper. Taste, and adjust the seasoning, if necessary.
Step 2
Divide the lobster mixture and lettuce evenly among the hot dog buns; serve immediately.
Step 3
Note: Most of the sodium in this meal is from naturally occurring sodium in the lobster.