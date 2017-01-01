- Calories per serving 354
- Fat per serving 15.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 8.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 44g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 44mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 646mg
- Calcium per serving 96mg
Whole-Wheat-Battered Shrimp
These fresh shrimp require very little seasoning beyond a pinch of salt and some lemon juice. You can make the whole dish, start to finish, in just 25 minutes! Serve with Snow Pea and Radish Salad With Ginger-Lime Vinaigrette.
How to Make It
Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Season shrimp with pepper and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Put 1/2 cup flour on a plate. Combine remaining 1 1/2 cups flour and seltzer in a bowl; mixture should be lumpy and thin.
When the oil is hot, dredge the shrimp lightly in flour, tapping to remove excess; dip the shrimp in seltzer batter. Add shrimp to skillet without crowding (work in batches, using remaining 1 tablespoon oil); cook, turning shrimp once or twice, until lightly browned and cooked through (about 5 minutes total).
Remove from skillet with a slotted spoon, and drain on paper towels; sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Serve with lemon wedges and snow pea salad.