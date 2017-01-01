New Potatoes With Chipotle Ketchup

Pour boiling water over sun-dried tomatoes, and submerge until softened (about 20 minutes); drain and rinse. Put new potatoes in a large, deep pot; cover with cold water. Add salt; bring to a boil. Continue boiling until potatoes are done (about 20 minutes). Put olive oil in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Add garlic; cook until very soft (about 5 minutes). Let cool slightly, then put in a food processor with the drained tomatoes, balsamic vinegar, and chipotle chile with adobo. Purée until smooth, adding water a little at a time to reach the consistency of ketchup. Drain potatoes well; when cool enough to handle, cut them in half. Serve potatoes with ketchup and Panko-Crusted Oven-"Fried" Fish.