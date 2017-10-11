- Calories per serving 530
- Fat per serving 14.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 8.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 39g
- Carbohydrate per serving 62g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 66mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 767mg
- Calcium per serving 110mg
Panko-Crusted Oven-"Fried" Fish
If you love crunchy, crispy fried fish fillets, then this dish is for you. It’s healthier and cuts out major fat and calories. Plus, because you’re not actually frying the fish, you can easily make it at home without a fryer. Here’s what makes this dish so much better for you.
First, the fish is soaked in buttermilk to give it even more of a fried fish taste. Then, it’s coated in crunchy Panko breadcrumbs, which, when baked, create the golden brown crust that makes fried fish so yummy. The good news is that baked breadcrumbs mean less fat and oil than you’d get with fried fish.
The whitefish fillets of cod or catfish are light and filling, giving you a good serving of lean protein that will keep you full long after lunch or dinner. Plus, you won’t feel bloated or weighed down after eating this fish–because it’s baked and not fried, it will leave you feeling satisfied and won’t upset your stomach.
Add a few lime wedges to your plate to squeeze onto the fish for extra flavor. Another great addition to the fillets: new potatoes. These will boost the fiber of the meal and help you stay full and fueled.
In less than 25 minutes, you can whip up this 530-calorie meal for a weeknight dinner. Or, serve the dish at a summer potluck as a healthy alternative to battered, fried fish. Add fresh cole slaw as a side for a delicious taste of summer any time of year. There’s no reason to get fried fish when the baked kind tastes this good!
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 450°. Soak fillets in buttermilk. Coat bottom of a 13- x 9-inch metal baking pan with 1 tablespoon of oil; set aside. Put panko on a plate; add salt and pepper, and mix well to combine.
When oven is hot, pull fish from buttermilk; let it drain. Dredge still-wet fish in panko, patting to make sure panko adheres, then lay fillets in the prepared pan; drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons oil.
Bake fish in top third of oven for 8-15 minutes, depending on thickness of the fish; it will be crisp and golden on the outside and tender and opaque inside when done.
Serve 1 fillet on each of 4 plates with lime wedges and 1/4 of new potatoes and ketchup.