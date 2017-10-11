Panko-Crusted Oven-"Fried" Fish

If you love crunchy, crispy fried fish fillets, then this dish is for you. It’s healthier and cuts out major fat and calories. Plus, because you’re not actually frying the fish, you can easily make it at home without a fryer. Here’s what makes this dish so much better for you.

First, the fish is soaked in buttermilk to give it even more of a fried fish taste. Then, it’s coated in crunchy Panko breadcrumbs, which, when baked, create the golden brown crust that makes fried fish so yummy. The good news is that baked breadcrumbs mean less fat and oil than you’d get with fried fish.

The whitefish fillets of cod or catfish are light and filling, giving you a good serving of lean protein that will keep you full long after lunch or dinner. Plus, you won’t feel bloated or weighed down after eating this fish–because it’s baked and not fried, it will leave you feeling satisfied and won’t upset your stomach.

Add a few lime wedges to your plate to squeeze onto the fish for extra flavor. Another great addition to the fillets: new potatoes. These will boost the fiber of the meal and help you stay full and fueled.

In less than 25 minutes, you can whip up this 530-calorie meal for a weeknight dinner. Or, serve the dish at a summer potluck as a healthy alternative to battered, fried fish. Add fresh cole slaw as a side for a delicious taste of summer any time of year. There’s no reason to get fried fish when the baked kind tastes this good!