Tortilla-Chip-Crusted Calamari With Chili-Yogurt Sauce

Photo: Kana Okada; Stylist: Phillipa Brathwaite
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 5 servings (serving size: about 3/4 cup calamari and 1/4 cup sauce)
Mark Bittman
March 2016

This creamy sauce is just as flavorful as—but much healthier than—a traditional, mayonnaise-based tartar sauce.

 

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces plain yogurt
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 3/4 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 1 1/2 pounds cleaned squid
  • 4-5 cups tortilla chips (about 6-8 ounces)
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • Fresh greens (such as mâche) and lemon wedges for serving

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 394
  • Fat per serving 18.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 25g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 30g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 323mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 177mg
  • Calcium per serving 133mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine the yogurt with garlic, chili powder, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and lime juice; cover and refrigerate.

Step 2

Separate the squids' tentacles from their bodies (if that has not been done already); slice the bodies into 1/2-inch rings, and cut the tentacles in half if they're large. Rinse squid well, and drain.

Step 3

Put the tortilla chips in a food processor; pulse a few times, then let food processor run until tortilla chips are finely ground. Transfer crumbs to a plate, and combine with remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper.

Step 4

Put 2 tablespoons of oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, dredge squid lightly in the crumbs, tapping to remove excess; add to skillet without crowding. (You may have to work in batches, using remaining 1 tablespoon oil.) Cook, turning once, until the squid is firm, lightly browned, and opaque within (cut into a piece to check; about 3-4 minutes per batch). Drain on paper towels, and serve immediately with yogurt sauce, lemon wedges, and greens.

