Tortilla-Chip-Crusted Calamari With Chili-Yogurt Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine the yogurt with garlic, chili powder, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and lime juice; cover and refrigerate.

Step 2 Separate the squids' tentacles from their bodies (if that has not been done already); slice the bodies into 1/2-inch rings, and cut the tentacles in half if they're large. Rinse squid well, and drain.

Step 3 Put the tortilla chips in a food processor; pulse a few times, then let food processor run until tortilla chips are finely ground. Transfer crumbs to a plate, and combine with remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper.