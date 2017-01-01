Classic Crab Cakes

Photo: Kana Okada; Stylist: Phillipa Brathwaite
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 crab cakes and about 1 1/4 cups salad)
Mark Bittman
March 2016

 

 

Use whole-grain breadcrumbs to make these lower-cal, guilt-free crab cakes, and serve with a salad. Serve with Cherry Tomato and Corn Salad.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound fresh lump crabmeat, picked over for cartilage
  • 1 egg, whisked
  • 1/2 cup chopped scallions (optional)
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons breadcrumbs, preferably whole-grain (use more as needed)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • Lemon wedges (optional, for serving)
  • Cherry Tomato and Corn Salad

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 380
  • Fat per serving 19.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 28g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 97mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 1519mg
  • Calcium per serving 93mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine crabmeat, egg, scallions (if using), mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Add enough breadcrumbs to bind mixture enough to form into cakes. Refrigerate the mixture until you're ready to cook.

Step 2

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat for 2-3 minutes; add oil, and heat until it shimmers. Shape crab mixture into 8 (1-inch-thick) cakes, using 1/3 cup mixture for each; cook, adjusting heat as necessary and gently turning once, until golden brown on both sides (about 5 minutes per side). Serve 2 crab cakes per plate with lemon wedges and Cherry Tomato and Corn Salad.

Step 3

Note: Most of the sodium in this meal is from naturally occurring sodium in the crab.

