- Calories per serving 362
- Fat per serving 20.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 11.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.4g
- Protein per serving 21g
- Carbohydrate per serving 31g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 150mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 857mg
- Calcium per serving 232mg
Chopped Taco Salad With Shrimp
This citrusy mix packs a ton of flavor and very few carbs. The colorful combination is surprisingly low-cal—only 362 per serving!
How to Make It
Heat a grill or grill pan to medium-high heat; coat lightly with cooking spray. Quickly grill the citrus slices in batches, just until browned (about 1 minute per side); transfer to a cutting board, and finely chop. Transfer citrus to a medium bowl with any collected juices. Add the oregano, olive oil, salt, and pepper; mash with the back of a spoon to combine. Divide dressing in half.
Arrange lettuce on a serving platter; lightly coat the grill again. Grill the shrimp, in batches, until opaque, brushing with half of the lemon-lime dressing (about 2 minutes per side); transfer to the platter. Warm the tortillas on the grill until slightly charred (about 1 minute per side), brushing lightly with some of the remaining dressing; transfer to the platter.
Stir diced tomato into remaining lemon-lime dressing. Arrange avocado on the platter. Crumble the cheese over the salad; drizzle with remaining dressing.