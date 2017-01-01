Chopped Taco Salad With Shrimp

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat a grill or grill pan to medium-high heat; coat lightly with cooking spray. Quickly grill the citrus slices in batches, just until browned (about 1 minute per side); transfer to a cutting board, and finely chop. Transfer citrus to a medium bowl with any collected juices. Add the oregano, olive oil, salt, and pepper; mash with the back of a spoon to combine. Divide dressing in half.

Step 2 Arrange lettuce on a serving platter; lightly coat the grill again. Grill the shrimp, in batches, until opaque, brushing with half of the lemon-lime dressing (about 2 minutes per side); transfer to the platter. Warm the tortillas on the grill until slightly charred (about 1 minute per side), brushing lightly with some of the remaining dressing; transfer to the platter.