Chopped Taco Salad With Shrimp

Photo: Jonny Valiant; Stylist: Alistair Turnball/Pat Bates and Associates
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 4 ounces shrimp, 1 tortilla, and about 2 cups salad)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

This citrusy mix packs a ton of flavor and very few carbs. The colorful combination is surprisingly low-cal—only 362 per serving!

 

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 2 lemons, thinly sliced
  • 2 limes, thinly sliced
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 ounces romaine lettuce, chopped
  • 20 large shrimp, peeled and deveined (about 1 pound)
  • 4 (6-inch) corn tortillas
  • 1 large ripe tomato, diced
  • 1 diced peeled avocado
  • 1 ounce Cotija cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 362
  • Fat per serving 20.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 11.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.4g
  • Protein per serving 21g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 31g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 150mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 857mg
  • Calcium per serving 232mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a grill or grill pan to medium-high heat; coat lightly with cooking spray. Quickly grill the citrus slices in batches, just until browned (about 1 minute per side); transfer to a cutting board, and finely chop. Transfer citrus to a medium bowl with any collected juices. Add the oregano, olive oil, salt, and pepper; mash with the back of a spoon to combine. Divide dressing in half.

Step 2

Arrange lettuce on a serving platter; lightly coat the grill again. Grill the shrimp, in batches, until opaque, brushing with half of the lemon-lime dressing (about 2 minutes per side); transfer to the platter. Warm the tortillas on the grill until slightly charred (about 1 minute per side), brushing lightly with some of the remaining dressing; transfer to the platter.

Step 3

Stir diced tomato into remaining lemon-lime dressing. Arrange avocado on the platter. Crumble the cheese over the salad; drizzle with remaining dressing.

