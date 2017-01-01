- Calories per serving 480
- Fat per serving 14.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 8.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Protein per serving 22g
- Carbohydrate per serving 67g
- Fiber per serving 11g
- Cholesterol per serving 10mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 737mg
- Calcium per serving 291mg
Toasted Farro With Roasted Vegetables and Fennel
Each serving of this delicious meal is only 480 calories, and contains potassium, fiber, and Vitamin C. Legumes like butter beans are a great source of protein for vegetarians.
How to Make It
In a large skillet, toast the farro over medium-high heat. Shake the skillet occasionally, until the farro is aromatic and slightly golden (about 2 minutes).
Transfer the toasted farro to a medium saucepan. Cover with 1 inch of water; bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, and cook, uncovered, until farro is tender (20-25 minutes). Drain farro, and transfer to a large serving platter to cool at room temperature.
In a small bowl, combine the reserved roasted bell pepper liquid, vinegar, olive oil, salt, and black pepper; stir well with a whisk. Set the vinaigrette aside.
Preheat a grill to medium-high. Grill the zucchini slices until tender (about 2 minutes per side); transfer to platter with the farro.
Arrange butter beans and roasted bell peppers over farro; drizzle with vinaigrette.
Sprinkle the farro and vegetables with sliced fennel and fronds and Parmesan cheese; drizzle with more vinaigrette as desired. Serve at room temperature.