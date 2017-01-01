Toasted Farro With Roasted Vegetables and Fennel

Photo: Jonny Valiant; Stylist: Alistair Turnball/Pat Bates and Associates
Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 1/2 cups)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

Each serving of this delicious meal is only 480 calories, and contains potassium, fiber, and Vitamin C. Legumes like butter beans are a great source of protein for vegetarians.

 

 

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups dried farro
  • 1 (12-ounce) jar roasted bell peppers, thinly sliced, 3 tablespoons of liquid reserved
  • 2 tablespoons sherry or red wine vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Cooking spray
  • 3 small zucchini, thinly sliced lengthwise (about 12 ounces)
  • 1 fennel bulb, thinly sliced (reserve a few fronds for garnish)
  • 1 (15-ounce) can butter beans, rinsed, drained
  • 2 ounces thinly sliced Parmesan

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 480
  • Fat per serving 14.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Protein per serving 22g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 67g
  • Fiber per serving 11g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 737mg
  • Calcium per serving 291mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a large skillet, toast the farro over medium-high heat. Shake the skillet occasionally, until the farro is aromatic and slightly golden (about 2 minutes).

Step 2

Transfer the toasted farro to a medium saucepan. Cover with 1 inch of water; bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, and cook, uncovered, until farro is tender (20-25 minutes). Drain farro, and transfer to a large serving platter to cool at room temperature.

Step 3

In a small bowl, combine the reserved roasted bell pepper liquid, vinegar, olive oil, salt, and black pepper; stir well with a whisk. Set the vinaigrette aside.

Step 4

Preheat a grill to medium-high. Grill the zucchini slices until tender (about 2 minutes per side); transfer to platter with the farro.

Step 5

Arrange butter beans and roasted bell peppers over farro; drizzle with vinaigrette.

Step 6

Sprinkle the farro and vegetables with sliced fennel and fronds and Parmesan cheese; drizzle with more vinaigrette as desired. Serve at room temperature.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up