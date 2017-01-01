Curry-Coconut Steak and Noodle Salad

Photo: Jonny Valiant; Stylist: Alistair Turnball/Pat Bates and Associates
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 4 ounces steak and 2 cups noodle salad)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

You'll find rice noodles and curry paste in the Asian section of your grocery store.

Get all of the exotic flavors of takeout and the freshness of a home-cooked meal with this salad recipe. Plus, you can throw in whichever extra veggies you have in the refrigerator.

 

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces thick or thin rice-flour noodles (ban pho)
  • 2-3 tablespoons green curry paste (such as Thai Kitchen)
  • 1 cup light coconut milk
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro, divided
  • Zest and juice of 1 lime
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 pound beef sirloin fillet
  • 3 scallions, halved, thinly sliced lengthwise
  • 3 large carrots, peeled and thinly sliced lengthwise with a vegetable peeler
  • 1 seedless cucumber, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced (about 12 ounces)
  • 1 tablespoon chopped peanuts
  • Handful of fresh mint

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 405
  • Fat per serving 9.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 32g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 48g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 70mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 477mg
  • Calcium per serving 78mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook noodles according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water to prevent noodles from sticking together; reserve.

Step 2

Combine the curry paste, coconut milk, half the cilantro, lime zest and juice, salt, and pepper in a small bowl; mix well. (This mixture may be made up to 2 days ahead; refrigerate in an airtight container.) Transfer the steak to a roasting pan; rub with 2-3 tablespoons of the curry mixture.

Step 3

Broil (or grill) the steak until medium-rare (about 4 minutes per side); transfer to a plate.

Step 4

Arrange scallions, carrots, cucumbers, and reserved noodles on a large platter. Brush steak with more curry sauce. Thinly slice steak, and transfer to the platter. Drizzle remaining sauce over salad; sprinkle with remaining cilantro, peanuts, and mint.

