Tomatoes With Sausage and Green Goddess Dressing

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 cup quinoa, 1 sausage, and about 1 1/2 cups salad)
March 2016

Quinoa is simple to cook and full of protein. Add that to what you’re getting from the chicken sausage, and you’ll have a good portion of the protein you need daily.

 

Ingredients

  • Dressing
  • 3/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
  • 3/4 cup low-fat sour cream
  • 1/4 cup white wine or tarragon vinegar
  • 4 canned anchovy fillets, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon leaves, plus more for garnish
  • 2 tablespoons chopped chives, plus more for garnish
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste
  • Salad
  • 1 cup dried quinoa
  • 4 low-fat chicken sausages (about 12 ounces)
  • 8 ounces mixed salad greens
  • 1 1/2 pounds ripe tomatoes, thinly sliced
  • 1 small red onion, thinly sliced (about 6 ounces)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 409
  • Fat per serving 15.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.7g
  • Protein per serving 24g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 44g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 79mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 631mg
  • Calcium per serving 66mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine all dressing ingredients in a blender. Blend well, scraping down sides of blender several times to incorporate all ingredients; reserve.

Step 2

Combine quinoa with 2 cups water in a medium saucepan; bring to a simmer. Cook, covered, over low heat, until water has been absorbed and quinoa is tender (about 12 minutes); reserve.

Step 3

Cook the sausages in a skillet with 1/4-inch water, over medium heat, turning occasionally. Continue cooking until the water evaporates and sausages brown slightly (about 10 minutes); transfer to a cutting board, and slice into 1-inch pieces.

Step 4

Scatter the quinoa over a large platter. Arrange salad greens, tomatoes, onion, and sausages over quinoa; drizzle with the reserved dressing. Sprinkle salad with tarragon, chives, and a final dash of coarse black pepper.

