- Calories per serving 409
- Fat per serving 15.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.7g
- Protein per serving 24g
- Carbohydrate per serving 44g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 79mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 631mg
- Calcium per serving 66mg
Tomatoes With Sausage and Green Goddess Dressing
Quinoa is simple to cook and full of protein. Add that to what you’re getting from the chicken sausage, and you’ll have a good portion of the protein you need daily.
How to Make It
Combine all dressing ingredients in a blender. Blend well, scraping down sides of blender several times to incorporate all ingredients; reserve.
Combine quinoa with 2 cups water in a medium saucepan; bring to a simmer. Cook, covered, over low heat, until water has been absorbed and quinoa is tender (about 12 minutes); reserve.
Cook the sausages in a skillet with 1/4-inch water, over medium heat, turning occasionally. Continue cooking until the water evaporates and sausages brown slightly (about 10 minutes); transfer to a cutting board, and slice into 1-inch pieces.
Scatter the quinoa over a large platter. Arrange salad greens, tomatoes, onion, and sausages over quinoa; drizzle with the reserved dressing. Sprinkle salad with tarragon, chives, and a final dash of coarse black pepper.