- Calories per serving 325
- Fat per serving 10.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 27g
- Carbohydrate per serving 37g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 62mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 477mg
- Calcium per serving 84mg
Honey-Chile-Ginger Grilled Chicken and Peach Salad
Grill chicken, fresh corn and peaches at the same time and baste in a mixture of honey and hot chili sauce for a dish that is the definition of summertime cooking.
This salad won’t pile on the sodium—it only calls for a tiny amount of salt for the chicken breast, since the strong flavor combination of Sriracha, honey, and fresh ginger don’t need much more seasoning.
How to Make It
Combine honey and next 3 ingredients (through oil) in a medium bowl.
With a mallet, pound chicken breast pieces between 2 sheets of wax paper or plastic wrap until very thin; transfer to a medium dish. Spoon 2-3 tablespoons of chile dressing over the chicken; coat well.
Heat a grill pan, grill, or broiler. Lightly coat grill pan, if using, with cooking spray. Sprinkle chicken with salt; grill until cooked through (2-3 minutes per side). Transfer chicken to a cutting board. Continue until all of the chicken is cooked, coating grill with cooking spray as needed.
Grill corn until tender (about 5 minutes), brushing lightly with chile dressing while grilling; transfer to a large platter. Grill the peach quarters, just until grill marks appear (about 1 minute per side), brushing lightly with chile dressing while grilling and coating grill as needed; transfer to the platter.
Scatter the watercress over the platter. Slice the chicken into smaller pieces; transfer to the platter. Combine cooked juices and remaining chile dressing; stir well. Drizzle over salad as desired; serve.