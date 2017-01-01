Honey-Chile-Ginger Grilled Chicken and Peach Salad

Photo: Jonny Valiant; Stylist: Alistair Turnball/Pat Bates and Associates
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 4 ounces chicken and about 2 cups salad)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

Grill chicken, fresh corn and peaches at the same time and baste in a mixture of honey and hot chili sauce for a dish that is the definition of summertime cooking.

This salad won’t pile on the sodium—it only calls for a tiny amount of salt for the chicken breast, since the strong flavor combination of Sriracha, honey, and fresh ginger don’t need much more seasoning.

 

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 (1-inch) piece peeled fresh ginger, grated
  • 1/3 cup Sriracha (hot chile sauce, such as Huy Fong)
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil or olive oil
  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3 ears shucked corn, broken into small pieces
  • 3 ripe peaches, quartered and pitted (about 1 1/4 pounds)
  • 8 ounces watercress

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 325
  • Fat per serving 10.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 37g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 62mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 477mg
  • Calcium per serving 84mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine honey and next 3 ingredients (through oil) in a medium bowl.

Step 2

With a mallet, pound chicken breast pieces between 2 sheets of wax paper or plastic wrap until very thin; transfer to a medium dish. Spoon 2-3 tablespoons of chile dressing over the chicken; coat well.

Step 3

Heat a grill pan, grill, or broiler. Lightly coat grill pan, if using, with cooking spray. Sprinkle chicken with salt; grill until cooked through (2-3 minutes per side). Transfer chicken to a cutting board. Continue until all of the chicken is cooked, coating grill with cooking spray as needed.

Step 4

Grill corn until tender (about 5 minutes), brushing lightly with chile dressing while grilling; transfer to a large platter. Grill the peach quarters, just until grill marks appear (about 1 minute per side), brushing lightly with chile dressing while grilling and coating grill as needed; transfer to the platter.

Step 5

Scatter the watercress over the platter. Slice the chicken into smaller pieces; transfer to the platter. Combine cooked juices and remaining chile dressing; stir well. Drizzle over salad as desired; serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up