- Calories per serving 133
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 22g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 2mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 295mg
- Calcium per serving 38mg
Wild Mushroom Bruschetta
Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Use a whole-grain baguette to add a dose of fiber to this hearty appetizer.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 450°. Cut baguette into 24 (1/4-inch-thick) slices; arrange in a single layer on baking sheets, and bake until golden (4-5 minutes). Heat 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil until very hot but not smoking. Add mushroom mix; cook until water releases and mushrooms brown 4-5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl; cool. Toss mushrooms with 1 tablespoon olive oil, balsamic vinegar, oregano leaves, kosher salt, and black pepper. Thinly shave pecorino cheese. Divide arugula among baguette slices; top each with 1 tablespoon mushrooms and some pecorino.
