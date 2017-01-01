Wild Mushroom Bruschetta

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
Makes 12 servings (serving size: 2 toasts)
Bill Telepan
March 2016

Use a whole-grain baguette to add a dose of fiber to this hearty appetizer.

 

Ingredients

  • 1 baguette
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 12 ounces gourmet mushroom mix, roughly chopped
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons packed fresh oregano leaves
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 ounce aged pecorino cheese
  • 2 cups baby arugula

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 133
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 22g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 2mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 295mg
  • Calcium per serving 38mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 450°. Cut baguette into 24 (1/4-inch-thick) slices; arrange in a single layer on baking sheets, and bake until golden (4-5 minutes). Heat 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil until very hot but not smoking. Add mushroom mix; cook until water releases and mushrooms brown 4-5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl; cool. Toss mushrooms with 1 tablespoon olive oil, balsamic vinegar, oregano leaves, kosher salt, and black pepper. Thinly shave pecorino cheese. Divide arugula among baguette slices; top each with 1 tablespoon mushrooms and some pecorino.

