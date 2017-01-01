Andalusian-Style Gazpacho

Preheat grill to medium-high. Brush baguette slices with 1 teaspoon olive oil; grill for 30 seconds on each side. Cut 1 garlic clove in half; rub bread with it. Combine water, red wine vinegar, sea salt, and black pepper. Add diced baguette to liquid mixture; soak 2-3 minutes. In a blender, combine tomatoes, 3/4 cup peeled, diced cucumber, 3 tablespoons diced yellow bell pepper, 3 tablespoons diced red onion, 1 garlic clove, 3 teaspoons olive oil, and bread mixture until smooth; chill. Add juice from lemon. Pour 1/2 cup soup into 6 bowls. Top with 1 slice grilled baguette, peeled and diced cucumber, diced yellow bell pepper, diced red onion, and chopped Italian parsley.