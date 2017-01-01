Andalusian-Style Gazpacho

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: about 1/2 cup)
Scott Uehlein
March 2016

You’ll get several servings of fresh, seasonal veggies in this light summer soup.

 

Ingredients

  • 6 (3/4-inch thick) baguette slices
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 cup diced baguette
  • 1 pound heirloom tomatoes
  • 3/4 cup peeled, diced cucumber
  • 3 tablespoons diced yellow bell pepper
  • 3 tablespoons diced red onion
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 3 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1/2 lemon
  • Peeled and diced cucumber
  • Diced yellow bell pepper
  • Diced red onion
  • Chopped Italian parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 102
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 17g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 222mg
  • Calcium per serving 92mg

How to Make It

Preheat grill to medium-high. Brush baguette slices with 1 teaspoon olive oil; grill for 30 seconds on each side. Cut 1 garlic clove in half; rub bread with it. Combine water, red wine vinegar, sea salt, and black pepper. Add diced baguette to liquid mixture; soak 2-3 minutes. In a blender, combine tomatoes, 3/4 cup peeled, diced cucumber, 3 tablespoons diced yellow bell pepper, 3 tablespoons diced red onion, 1 garlic clove, 3 teaspoons olive oil, and bread mixture until smooth; chill. Add juice from lemon. Pour 1/2 cup soup into 6 bowls. Top with 1 slice grilled baguette, peeled and diced cucumber, diced yellow bell pepper, diced red onion, and chopped Italian parsley.

Canyon Ranch Nourish: Indulgently Healthy Cuisine

