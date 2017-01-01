- Calories per serving 102
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 17g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 222mg
- Calcium per serving 92mg
Andalusian-Style Gazpacho
You’ll get several servings of fresh, seasonal veggies in this light summer soup.
How to Make It
Preheat grill to medium-high. Brush baguette slices with 1 teaspoon olive oil; grill for 30 seconds on each side. Cut 1 garlic clove in half; rub bread with it. Combine water, red wine vinegar, sea salt, and black pepper. Add diced baguette to liquid mixture; soak 2-3 minutes. In a blender, combine tomatoes, 3/4 cup peeled, diced cucumber, 3 tablespoons diced yellow bell pepper, 3 tablespoons diced red onion, 1 garlic clove, 3 teaspoons olive oil, and bread mixture until smooth; chill. Add juice from lemon. Pour 1/2 cup soup into 6 bowls. Top with 1 slice grilled baguette, peeled and diced cucumber, diced yellow bell pepper, diced red onion, and chopped Italian parsley.
Canyon Ranch Nourish: Indulgently Healthy Cuisine