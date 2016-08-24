- Calories per serving 197
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 30g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 21mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 120mg
- Calcium per serving 12mg
Mini Whoopie Pies
They're heart-healthy! We used unsweetened applesauce and vegetable oil, not vegetable shortening.
You’ll love our slim version of this old-school treat. Applesauce replaces butter and oil to drastically cut back on fat.
How to Make It
To make cookies: Preheat oven to 350°. In a medium bowl, combine flour and next 3 ingredients (through salt); stir well with whisk until there are no lumps. In a separate bowl, combine applesauce and next 6 ingredients (through vanilla); stir well with whisk. Fold dry ingredients into wet ingredients.
Using a tablespoon measure, spoon 32 cookies about 2 inches apart on 2 parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Bake, rotating pans halfway through, until the cookies are puffed and set (8-10 minutes). Let sit on hot pans 2 minutes; cool completely on wire rack.
To make filling: Combine marshmallow crème and butter in a medium bowl. Beat with a hand mixer at medium-high speed; gradually stir in powdered sugar, then vanilla. Beat at medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. (Note: Makes 3/4 cup filling.)
To assemble pies: Sandwich cooled cookies with 3/4 tablespoon filling.