- Calories per serving 260
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 20g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 13mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 583mg
- Calcium per serving 70mg
Grilled Panzanella with Arugula, Burrata, Summer Squash, and Olives
In this recipe, both the squash and the bread are slightly charred on the grill. This salad pairs well with any grilled meat.
This leafy-green salad is packed with antioxidants. Olives add a dose of heart-healthy monounsaturated fat.
How to Make It
Heat grill (or grill pan) to medium. Brush squash and bread with 1 tablespoon olive oil; season with half of the salt and pepper. Add squash and bread to grill; cook, turning occasionally, until squash is tender and bread is charred (4-6 minutes). Rub bread with cut side of garlic clove.
In a large bowl, combine remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, remaining salt and pepper, and vinegar; whisk well. Cut squash and tear bread into 1-inch pieces; toss in dressing with arugula and olives. Divide salad among 6 plates, and top each with 4 pieces of burrata. Drizzle with additional olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt, if desired.
Note: The sum of constituent fats (saturated, monounsaturated, polyunsaturated) may not always equal the total-fat value.