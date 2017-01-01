- Calories per serving 90
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 18g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 23mg
Red and Black Fruit Salad
Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
This sweet fruit salad is a fresh and flavorful favorite for summer.
Pistachios add a crunchy texture and a dose of heart-healthy fats to this refreshing mix.
How to Make It
Toss plums, raspberries, and blueberries with sugar, orange juice, and cinnamon; let stand 15 minutes. Serve sprinkled with pistachios and mint.